Glen Pak, a Public Affairs Specialist with the Small Business Administration (SBA) recently participated in a Q&A session with The Mountain Advocate regarding the recent SBA assistance approved for Knox County.
1)How can I find out if I qualify?
Apply electronically as soon as possible. There is no cost to apply or obligation to take the loan if it is offered. You are eligible to apply if you are a businesses, non-profit organization, faith-based organization, homeowner or renter and were affected by the severe storms, flooding, flash flooding, landslides, and mudslides from Feb. 3 through Feb. 29, 2020 and are located in the following counties: Bell, Harlan, Whitley, Clay, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, Letcher, McCreary and Perry in Kentucky; Lee and Wise in Virginia; and Campbell and Claiborne in Tennessee.
We encourage everyone to apply. It is free to apply and there is no obligation to take the loan if it is offered. Loans of $25,000 or less do not require collateral. Sometimes people don’t apply because they assume they will not qualify. We encourage you not to turn yourself down. Go through the process.
2) What if my car was damaged, but not my home?
Regardless of whether the damaged property was your home, real estate, manufactured home, contents, vehicle, etc., you are eligible to apply if the damage was caused by the disaster in February.
3) Can I get help if I have damages from wind later in the year?
This disaster declaration (KY 16480) is specifically for the Feb. 3-29 storms, flooding, flash flooding, landslides, and mudslides. To request a disaster declaration for other weather events, please contact your county’s emergency manager.
4) Do I have to pay all the money back?
Yes, these are loans; you have to pay the money back, but the terms are extremely reasonable. The loans are spread out up to 30 years to make the payments affordable (and if you want to pay off the loan early, there is no penalty or fee). The interest rates are as low as 1.563 percent for homeowners and renters, 2.75 percent for nonprofit organizations, and 3.75 percent for businesses. And you don’t start making your monthly payments until 5 months from when you sign the closing documents.
5) When do I get the money?
Generally, it takes 14-21 days to process a disaster loan. You receive the money 3 to 5 days after you sign the loan closing documents. If you are borrowing more than $25,000 to make repairs to your home, the money is disbursed like a construction loan. You receive $25,000, turn in your receipts, and then receive the next disbursement of $25,000, until your repairs are completed.
6) Can I use the money for anything?
No. You must use the money to repair or replace your disaster-damaged property. SBA calculates the loan based on your losses minus any compensation you received from other sources, such as insurance.
For the physical disaster loans, businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets. Homeowners may borrow up to $200,000 to repair their primary residence (it can be a stick home or a mobile home). Homeowners may borrow up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property/contents, including their vehicles.
For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to help meet working capital needs specifically caused by the disaster. EIDL assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.
7) How do you determine how much I get?
The SBA bases the amount of your loan on your uncompensated damage, and what it will cost to repair or replace your damaged property, and your financial situation. You decide how much of the allowed amount you want to borrow. Some people borrow $25,000 or less because they don’t want to have a loan with collateral.
8) What if I already made my repairs and I put my expenses on a credit card or took out a loan with higher interest?
You can use the disaster loan to reimburse your savings or to pay off the other debt your accrued to make your repairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.