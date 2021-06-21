jeremy collins

On June 19, 2021 at approximately 3:15 pm Knox County Deputy Scotty Wilson received a domestic violence complaint involving a firearm at a residence on Jacks Branch in Scalf.

The caller also advised that Jereme Collins had left the residence and walked to Buford’s Store on Jacks Branch while armed with a shotgun. Deputy Wilson traveled to Bufford’s Store and learned that workers at the store had taken the shotgun from Jereme Collins and he had left.

Deputy Wilson located and arrested Jereme G Collins age 40 of Scalf, KY at his residence on Salt Gum Road. He was charged with Wanton Endangerment -2 nd Degree, Disorderly Conduct-1 st Degree and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

