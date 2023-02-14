A Scalf man was arrested on February 8 and charged for causing damages costing into the thousands. He was also found to have other outstanding warrants calling for his arrest.
Knox County Deputy Jeremiah Williamson arrested Anthony J. Mills, 25 of Scalf, on a Knox County arrest warrant for Burglary second degree, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition over $10,000 and Criminal Mischief first degree. The warrant was the result of an investigation by Knox County Sheriff’s Office Detective Andrew Wilson where he was investing a burglary and criminal mischief involving over $25,000 in damage to a residence on Ky. 718 in the Scalf community. The incident occurred on September 1, 2022, according to a release by the Sheriff’s Office.
Mills was wanted on a second warrant for Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition over $1,000, resulting from an investigation by Sgt. Bobby Jones into the theft of a motorcycle from another Scalf residence on Salt Gum Road on November 11, 2022.
Mills was also wanted on two Knox County bench warrants for failure to appear on Possession of Controlled Substance second degree and Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition over $500.
Mills was incarcerated in the Knox County Detention Center where he is being held on a $25,000 cash bond. He was scheduled for an appearance in Knox District Court on Tuesday, February 14.
