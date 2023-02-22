A Scalf man faces several charges after complaints of theft in the Flat Lick community, among them includes charges for assaulting deputies and terroristic threatening.
On Monday, February 20, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies Lt. Sam Mullins and Sgt. Carl Bolton responded to a complaint of a male taking items from a barn on Coles Branch Road at Flat Lick. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, when the witness approached the man taking the items, he became violent. The witness provided a description and license number of the pickup used in the theft.
On their way to the scene, deputies observed a pickup truck matching the suspect’s vehicle at the gas pumps at Escoe’s Market at Dewitt. When confronted, the driver identified himself as Gary Grubb, however deputies recognized him as Gary Mills due to prior encounters with the man. When deputies advised Mills he was under arrest, he became violent and combative, assaulting one of the deputies and threatening to kill both of them if they did not leave. Mills had access to numerous items and tools in the bed of the pickup truck that could have been used as weapons, the release noted.
The deputies were assisted at the scene by Barbourville City Police officers and a Kentucky State Police trooper; the assisting law enforcement officers helped in arresting Mills.
Gary Mills, 51 of Scalf, was arrested without further incident and charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree/Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree, Menacing, No Operators License, No Insurance, No Registration Plates and No Registration Receipt.
Mills was additionally charged with Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree and Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree from a separate incident that occurred on January 20 where he was caught trespassing and threatened the property owner.
Mills was also wanted on a Knox County bench warrant for failure to pay numerous traffic violation fines.
Mills was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he remains in custody and held on a total $11,683 bond.
