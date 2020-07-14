drugs

On July 13, 2020 Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and several deputies

conducted a search at the residence of Sue Mills on Hubbard Lane in Scalf.

During the search plastic baggies of suspected methamphetamine, a plastic

bag containing suspected heroin, a plastic bag containing assorted tablets of

controlled substances, digital scales and a loaded hand gun were located.

Deputies also observed Sue Mills attempt to destroy a bag containing

suspected meth.

Glenna Sue Mills age 55 of Scalf, KY was arrested and charged with

Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1 st Degree, Trafficking in Controlled

Substance-3 rd Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of

Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Glenna Sue Mills was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

Barbourville City Police Department assisted in the investigation.

