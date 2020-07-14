On July 13, 2020 Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and several deputies
conducted a search at the residence of Sue Mills on Hubbard Lane in Scalf.
During the search plastic baggies of suspected methamphetamine, a plastic
bag containing suspected heroin, a plastic bag containing assorted tablets of
controlled substances, digital scales and a loaded hand gun were located.
Deputies also observed Sue Mills attempt to destroy a bag containing
suspected meth.
Glenna Sue Mills age 55 of Scalf, KY was arrested and charged with
Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1 st Degree, Trafficking in Controlled
Substance-3 rd Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of
Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
Glenna Sue Mills was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Barbourville City Police Department assisted in the investigation.
