On May 3, 2021 Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith along with several deputies conducted a search for illegal drugs at the residence of Glenna Sue Mills located on Hubbard Branch Road in Scalf.
During the search a plastic baggie containing approximately 5 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, a Suboxone strip, a glass pipe, a set of digital scales and over $750.00 in cash were located and seized.
Glenna Sue Mills age 55 of Scalf, KY was arrested and charged with three (3) counts of Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1 st Degree- methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance-2 st Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,
Mills was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. On July 13, 2020 Mills was arrested by Knox County Deputies and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1 st Degree- methamphetamine, Trafficking in Controlled Substance-3 rd Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.