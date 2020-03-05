Knox County high school seniors have until March 27 to apply for the “I Am UNITE” scholarship. The $1,500 scholarship pays out $500 for a student’s first three semesters.
The scholarship application is available online at Operationunite.org and is open to students who are members of their school’s UNITE club. Other requirements include a 500 word essay, 2.75 unweighted GPA or 3.75 weighted GPA, and two letters of recommendation. A full list of requirements is available online with the application.
Claudia Greenwood, Knox County UNITE chair, encourages any Knox County student who meets the eligibility requirements to apply.
