Barbourville Independent Schools had initially planned to return to instruction on August 26 with a hybrid model - a mix of in-person and online learning.
Due to a recommendation from Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Education, the start date for Barbourville will now be Tuesday, September 8, beginning with virtual, online instruction only.
“We want to be able to return with the safest and most productive environment,” Superintendent Kay Dixon said during a special-called meeting of the Board of Education. “We are ready and are eager and waiting for the return
of our students and staff. We’re fully prepared for the hybrid vs. virtual model that we had worked on for months,” before adding “We’re very enthusiastic about the return of our students and staff.”
After explaining the move to delay the start of the school year until September 9, Dixon emphasized that “flexibility is a must” in dealing with the transition into the new system.
Tiger Tip-off was slated to begin Wednesday, August 19, allowing students to pick up devices and drop off enrollment forms in preparation for the beginning of the school year.
A video of the special-called meeting will be viewable at mountainadvocate.com.
The original story stated a start date of September 8, but has been corrected to September 9.
