Schools Recognized For Positive Behavior Plans By Two Education Agencies

Students know it by catchy sayings like “G.R. Hampton Bees” and “Lion’s Roar,” all of which are part of the school’s positive behavior intervention and supports (PBIS) system.
Each year two agencies, the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), and locally Southeast South-Central Education Cooperative (SESC), recognizes schools for their efforts with implementation. School leaders provide documentation of PBIS meetings and other data to be eligible, showing that they are implementing PBIS with fidelity.
KDE representative Lea Brown with the Division of Student Success visited Knox County and presented banners to their top schools.
Earning bronze status were Central Elementary, Girdler, Flat Lick, and Lynn Camp Elementary along with Knox Central High School, Lynn Camp Middle High School, and Knox County Career and Technical Center.
Knox County Middle School was presented with prestigious silver status.
Southeast South-Central also presented to schools for their implementation. Both KDE and SESC had separate applications to apply for program fidelity, some schools did not submit two applications.
Earning bronze status (which is Tier 1 fidelity) were Central Elementary, Dewitt, Flat Lick, Girdler, and Lay Elementary, Knox County Middle, Knox Central High, Lynn Camp Middle High, and Knox Learning Academy.
G.R. Hampton earned the prestigious silver status from SESC.
