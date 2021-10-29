One local business is offering a reward for the return of one of its beloved animals.
Hillview Stables, located off Hwy. 229 just into Laurel County, posted to its Facebook page on October 25 that sometime after 5 p.m. the day before, someone had stolen their 10-month-old baby kangaroo, Scooby Doo.
The post said that the joey, what a baby kangaroo is officially called, has a special diet and if fed the wrong kind of milk he could possibly develop diarrhea and die.
The reward for Scooby Doo is $500 if returned safe and healthy, or $1,000 if returned safely with information pertaining to who took him.
A baby pig was also taken earlier in the day, the post says.
Anyone with information regarding these missing animals should call 606-878-0563.
