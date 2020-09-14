Advocate Special Report

On August 14, 2020 Knox County Deputy Bobby Jones was dispatched to the Barbourville ARH reference a one (1) year old child having severe head injuries. After conducting an initial investigation, Deputy Jones arrested the father, Dakota James Kissinger age 18 of Barbourville, KY charging him with Criminal Abuse-1st Degree/child 12 or under. The child was later transported to UK Medical Center for further treatment and evaluation that revealed additional serious physical injuries to the body had also occurred.

On September 9, 2020, after continuing the investigation, Deputy Jones arrested the child’s mother, Rebecca Asher age 18 of Barbourville, KY, charging her with Criminal Abuse-1st Degree/child 12 or under and Assault-1st Degree.

Rebecca Asher was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

Child Protective Services personnel assisted in the investigation.

