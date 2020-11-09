CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – Four scored in double figures as No. 24 Union College men’s basketball used a big second half to defeat host Campbellsville University (Ky.) 71-61 on Saturday in the finale of the Lou Cunningham Classic.
The Bulldogs improve to 1-1 on the year, while the Tigers fall to 2-1.
SECOND-HALF SURGE
Neither team was able to find its rhythm during the first 20 minutes as Campbellsville took a 27-23 lead into the break. Play went back-and-forth for the first 10 minutes of the second half. Jacob King gave the Tigers a 47-45 lead with 11:23 to play.
Then, Union flipped the switch.
The Bulldogs embarked on a 16-5 surge with Israel Farrington and Markelle Turner capping the run with back-to-back 3-pointers for a 63-52 lead at the 3:16 mark. Campbellsville got the margin down to seven with 42 seconds remaining, but Union hit its free throws in the waning moments to seal the 71-61 victory.
STATS OF THE GAME
Union’s second-half offense was on fire as the Bulldogs connected on 63.3 percent (19-of-30 shots) from the field. Union also went 6-for-12 from 3-point range in the second half and was 4-of-5 at the charity stripe.
For the game, Union hit 44.3 percent (27-of-61) from the floor and 31.8 percent (7-of-22) from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs drained 10-of-11 free throws.
BULLDOGS OF THE GAME
Turner scored 18 of his game-high 24 points in the second half, going 7-for-12 from the field during the final 20 minutes. He also collected three assists and one steal in the win.
Meanwhile, Farrington posted a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. He was automatic at the line, going 8-for-8.
BULLDOG NOTES
Seth Compas and Kelvin Jackson also scored in double figures with 16 and 11 points, respectively.
Jackson dished out a team-high five assists with JJ Foster adding four.
Union netted 16 second-chance points off of 14 offensive rebounds.
The Bulldogs really cleaned the glass, outrebounding the Tigers 46-29.
NEXT FOR THE BULLDOGS
Union now heads into Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play, paying Columbia International University (S.C.) a visit on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
