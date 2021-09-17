The defending 1A state champion Paintsville Tigers traveled to Knox County on Friday night to take on the home standing Panthers of Knox Central. It was Knox Central's first home game in over a year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a tattered schedule last season.
The Tigers came out hot, taking a quick 14-0 lead. However, unwilling to lay over, the Panthers battled back to tie the game at 14-14 before the half. Paintsville struck once more before the halftime horn, taking a six-point lead into the locker room at the half.
Beginning the second half with possession, the Panthers failed to get anything going offensively; which would be indicative of the entire second half of the game. Failing to get things going offensively, the Panthers gave up two touchdowns in the back half of the game, allowing the visiting Tigers to secure a 34-14 victory.
Knox Central finished the night with five fumbles, three of which were recovered by the Tigers.
With the loss, the Panthers moved to 3-2 on the season. Following a game cancelation earlier in the season, Knox Central is currently searching for an opponent to fill their BYE week, to meet the 10-game allowance for the regular season.
Full story will be available online on 9/19, and in print on 9/22.
