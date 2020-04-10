Senator Robert Stivers delivered a load of hand sanitizer to Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith for first responders on Friday morning. The sanitizer was bottled by Heaven Hill Brands in Bardstown, Ky.
featured
Senator delivers sanitizer
Jeffery Ledington
