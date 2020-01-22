Since throwing a lifeline for Knox County's Senior Citizen Center last summer, KCEOC has continued to seek funding to secure what is needed in order to keep the center operating and serving people.
According to KCEOC President/CEO Paul Dole, the funding isn't even close to what they need.
If you know of a business or organization that would be interested in helping fund the Senior Citizens Center, please contact KCEOC at 606-546-3152. Personal donations are always welcome as well.
See letter from Paul Dole and Board Chairman Greg Helton below:
Open letter to all Knox County Residents and to anyone concerned about services to Senior Citizens
For years, Knox County Help operated the Senior Citizen Center in Barbourville, providing homemaker services to seniors and delivering meals to individual homes. After several years of not having adequate funding, Knox County Help determined they could no longer afford to operate the programs. Mayor Thompson reached out to KCEOC Community Action Partnership to see what we could do. After meeting with all the partners and determining what was needed for KCEOC Community Action Partnership to assume the day-to-day operations, the KCEOC Community Action Partnership Board of Directors felt that these services for the seniors in our community were a critical need. It was determined that just to maintain the present services a significant amount of additional funding would be needed in addition to the funding provided by the contracts. The Board also felt strongly that the services needed to be expanded to help more seniors.
We made it clear to the Mayor, the Knox County Judge Executive, and the public, that we would need everyone’s help in securing the funds needed to cover the expenses, and, in time, provide expanded services. KCEOC has determined that the deficit for the remainder of the year is going to be approximately $26,000, after gracious donations from the Knox County Fiscal Court and the Barbourville City Council.
If you care about these services being able to continue, we need your financial support. We are asking you to make a tax deductible donation today to KCEOC Community Action Partnership for the Senior Citizens Program. You can send a check to KCEOC Community Action Partnership at PO Box 490, Barbourville, KY 40906. You can also bring it by our main office on 25E in Gray, KY, where you can donate cash, check or charge to a credit card. Please designate on your donation that it is for the Senior Citizens Center Services. If you have any questions or would like to learn more about the Senior Citizen Programs please call our main office at 606-546-3152.
Sincerely,
Paul D. Dole
President/CEO
Greg Helton
Board Chair
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.