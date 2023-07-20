On July 14, the Corbin City Police Department received a complaint of multiple male shoplifters at the Ross Dress For Less clothing store in the Trademark Shopping Center in Corbin.
When the officer pulled into the parking lot, they observed a bald male subject as well as a male wearing a hat exiting the store and walking towards a blue, four door passenger car.
The officer then observed the two subjects handing something to more male subjects sitting inside the vehicle before walking back into the store.
The officer made contact with the subjects in the vehicle, including James Cox, 49, who was found to have several active warrants.
One of the subjects, Kevin Malone, 53, started to come out of the store before seeing the officer and turning around to walk back into the store.
The officer would eventually make contact with Malone, who denied any involvement or knowledge as to what was going on, going as far as approaching the store employees after seeing the officer, claiming to them he had not stolen anything and was not with the other subjects.
Another male subject, River Humfleet, 27, also turned to go back inside, however, the officer ordered him to walk towards him to which he complied.
River Humfleet also denied any involvement, however, would later confess to having a backpack filled with merchandise that he had handed off to another subject, Jason Bailey, 43.
Bailey was located in the store after being pointed out by employees.
He identified himself to officers as Kevin Keith Bailey and was warned against giving false information, however, gave false information multiple times, adding to his charges.
Employees also advised officers of another vehicle carrying multiple subjects, driven by Clifford Humfleet, 55, who left the scene upon officers arrival.
Humfleet would later be located in the Long John Silvers parking lot and upon searching the vehicle, officers located a backpack described in the shoplifting attempt, hypodermic needles, two glass pipes with residue, a scale, a bag with a crystal like substance believed to be meth, three suboxone pills, a suboxone strip, two bags of marijuana, and an open beer bottle, adding to his charges.
Also involved in the incident was Matthew Adkins, 24, and a seventh subject whose identification is unknown.
A total of $200.88 in stolen merchandise was retrieved.
