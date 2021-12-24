This week’s Christmas Essays come from another very diverse group of my friends.
I Never Stopped Believing
by Marlin Henson
It was in the early 1950s. We lived in Cedar Grove, Indiana a town near where I reside now.
It was a cool, crisp Christmas Eve, no snow, all the lights were out. The Christmas tree was lit up brightly and colorfully.
My brothers, nephew and I were waiting eagerly for Santa to arrive.
Soon we heard sleigh bells ringing then we were brought into the living room. There gifts and toys were piled under the Christmas tree.
In years to come we learned it was Dad and our wonderful brother-in-law; at the time we believed in Santa.
They made it real to us so we never stopped believing. A fond memory it was; that was 70 years ago. Merry Christmas to all!
A Christmas Memory of Thailand
by Don Davis
My best friend when I was in Thailand was a K9 handler, Tommy and his dog Igor.
He passed away a few years ago. He had several different cancers.
They used Agent Orange to defoliate the perimeter of the base and control the vegetation. He struggled to get help from the VA after he got sick. I went to his funeral in Oklahoma. His family enjoyed some of the stories I told about him. I had to tame them down a bit.
His dog Igor liked me. I was one of the few people he liked. Later on, Tommy called me the Dog Whisperer and it brings me to tears as I sit here typing this.
My Chanukah Celebration
by Roy Silver
While I do not have memories of a particular Chanukah, I do recall even as a child its festive nature, rooted in the joyous celebration of Jewish strengths, perseverance, and continuity.
As with other Jewish religious observances Chanukah is symbolic remembrance of the miracle of the Eternal Light that hangs in all synagogues.
The Eternal Light only had one day of oil and lasted eight days. This miracle was celebrated in our home by lighting one candle on the first day, two on the second, etc. until eight were lit on the eighth day. Each day gifts were exchanged.
Nine Year Old Marksman
by Dennis Gibson
I remember about 1956 my Brother Roy was working in Northern Ohio. When he came in for Christmas that year, he bought me a BB gun.
That was a perfect gift.
At that time, we were living at the head of Hubbs Creek, no neighbors were close by plus we were fifty years behind time.
I stayed outside as much as I could with that gun. I taught myself to be a good marksman.
I was about 9 years old at that time. I had good teaching about guns from my brothers and Dad. It was lonesome up in that hollow, but it gave me much pleasure.
I would like to personally thank Sherry Moore for submitting Dorothy Philpot’s story to me last week. Special thanks to Marlin Henson, Don Davis, Roy Silver and Dennis Gibson for sending me their Vintage Christmas Memories.
Merry Christmas
