Sharold ‘Dave’ & Janet Hammons celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

On Saturday, November 19th, the children of retired schoolteachers, Sharold David “Dave” and Janet (Trudeau) Hammons, hosted a surprise party in honor of their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary, themed “Oldie Goldies.”
Dave and Jan were married on November 22, 1972 at Sinking Valley Baptist Church in Cannon, Kentucky. Both taught at Girdler Elementary for nearly 30 years, with Jan focusing on formative skills, especially reading, of primary-aged children and Dave educating middle school-aged children in language arts, notably literature.
Both their daughter and son majored in education as well, endeavoring to follow in those footsteps and continue their legacy. Currently, Sharra, their eldest, serves as a Quality Alignment Manager for Maximus Federal (her husband is a retired extrusion mixing operator). Matt, their youngest, teaches health concepts to all enrollees at Harlan County High School.
Matt’s wife, former chair of Bell County High School’s math department, balances her time between imparting knowledge and working as an assistant principal. Their grandson, Thoren, is a sophomore at Knox Central High School and plays xylophone in the marching band, and their grandson, Mattox, is third grade honor student at Bell Central.
Special thanks to everyone who attended the event. Thank you to family members and friends for the well wishes, cards, Facebook messages, etc., and thank you to Smokey Bear’s Barbecue, Lorie Martin-Miracle, Batter & Buttercreme and Fernanda Frey for the catering and decorations.
By Larry Spicer and Sharra Hyatt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.