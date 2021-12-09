Mrs. Sharon Ann Grant, 74, of Barbourville, passed away Friday morning, December 3, 2021 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Delbert and Geneva Messer Gray born on August 11, 1947 at Dewitt.
Sharon was a homemaker, a member of the Apple Grove Baptist Church for 19 years and later joined the Mountain Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and sewing. Her greatest joys were being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother and caring for her family.
On November 28, 1964, she united in marriage with Robert Walker Grant.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a beloved son, Gary Franklin Grant.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 57 years, Robert Grant of Barbourville; her children, Paula Smith and husband, Brian, of Gray, Pamela Turner and husband, Robert, of London, Kimberly Grant and Mildred Grant both of Barbourville; sisters, Geraldine Mills, Sue Noe and husband, Terry, Melinda Patterson and husband, Scott, and Deloris Jones and husband, Greg, all of Gray; brothers, Terry Gray of Dewitt and Jimmy Gray and wife, Debbie, of Barbourville; Jessica Cox and husband, Ray, Brittany Scott and husband, Nick, Amy Bruner, Courtney Mills, Briana Smith and fiancé, Josh Martin, Morgan Sizemore and husband, Matthew, and Matthew Smith and fiancé, Amber Philpot; great grandchildren, Chyann Wagers, Maleah Jones, McKaylei Swafford, Oliver Spurlock, Greyson Grubb, Lyric Mills, Theodore Cox, Chance Martin, Mason and Eliam Sizemore; among other loved ones and dear friends.
