Two Knox Central Lady Panther soccer players made history on Friday night. Ivy Partin and Taylor Payne each connected on PATs (points after touchdown) against Harlan County in the first half and second half respectively. Partin and Payne become the first women in Knox Central history to score points for the football team.
SHATTERING THE GLASS CEILING: Ivy Partin and Taylor Payne become first women in KCHS history to score points in football
- John Dunn | Sports Editor
