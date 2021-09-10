Partin and Payne (Glass Ceiling)

Graphic | John Dunn 

Ivy Partin and Taylor Payne each score PATs against Harlan County on Friday night.

Two Knox Central Lady Panther soccer players made history on Friday night. Ivy Partin and Taylor Payne each connected on PATs (points after touchdown) against Harlan County in the first half and second half respectively. Partin and Payne become the first women in Knox Central history to score points for the football team.

Tags

Recommended for you