Barbourville, Ky. – Shawn Douglas Farmer, 22, passed away January 15, 2021, at his home in Jacksboro, Tennessee. Shawn was the son of Billie Epperson Webb and Douglas Wayne Farmer joyfully born to them on October 27, 1998, in Middlesboro, Kentucky.
Shawn will forever be remembered for his sharp wit and deep concern for others. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. Shawn enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his beloved nephew, Chase Bryon Rogers, whom he felt was “the end all be all”. Shawn was a member of the Locust Grove Baptist Church. He worked doing road construction for Potter’s in Oneida, Tennessee. During his spare time, Shawn liked going mudding, riding four-wheelers, and deer hunting.
Shawn was proceeded in death by his father, Douglas Wayne Farmer, his paternal grandmother, Eula Faye Turner Farmer, and his maternal grandfather, Donald Epperson. Shawn’s Aunt Donna Goins and Uncle Donald Epperson, Jr. also proceeded him in death.
Left behind to celebrate Shawn’s life is his mother, Billie Epperson Webb, and stepfather, Robert “Bobby” Webb. Two sisters; Misty Rogers (John David) and Jessica Lewis, and one brother; Justin Webb also survive Shawn. Shawn’s cherished nephew, Chase Bryon Rogers, will miss him greatly, as will his paternal Papaw, Harold Farmer. Shawn is also survived by three Aunts and one Uncle: Carolyn Webb, Rita Wood (Steve), Melody Lambo (Dan), and Jeff Farmer (Jeanna) as well as a host of special cousins, relatives, and friends who will remember him fondly.
The family will receive friends at Hopper Funeral Home on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour of 1:00 p.m. Reverend David Barnard and Brother Scott Hammons will officiate. Interment will immediately follow the funeral service in the Farmer & Wood Cemetery at Girdler, Kentucky. The family has chosen the following family members and friends as Casket Bearers: Jeremy Mickell, Brandon Vaughn, Justin Vaughn, Lucas Lambo, Logan Lambo, Matthew Wood, Derrick Hatfield, Andrew Burton, and Jeffrey Farmer. Honorary Casket Bearer is Phillip Vaughn.
