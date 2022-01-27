Now that the filing deadline has come and gone, the May 17 Knox County Primary Election is solidified.
Most of the county’s top offices will go unopposed this election year, with Knox County Clerk Mike Corey and Sheriff Mike Smith making it through the filing deadline without a challenger on either the Republican or Democrat ticket. Joining them unopposed is County Attorney Gilbert Holland, Property Valuation Administrator Bob Blevins and County Surveyor Richard Frederick.
Two of the county’s top offices will see opposition in their respective primary races. Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell will face off against challenger Steven R. Allen of Barbourville.
Incumbent Jailer Mary S. Hammons is being challenged by Roy D. Harber of Heidrick and Jerry Baker of Artemus, both Republicans. Knox County Coroner Mike Blevins will be challenged in the primary race by Ashley Ann Smith.
In the magisterial races, District 1 incumbent Roger Mills is being challenged by Tim Mills of Barbourville.
To be considered the most heated race of the election, District 2 will see 10 challengers seeking the position currently held by Stacey Roark, who while initially having filed to run this year, withdrew his filing. Among the Republicans fighting for the position will be Escoe Smith, Bryan Elliott, Josh Trosper, Luke Jordan, former District 2 magistrate Keith Abner, Farrel Riley, Curt Lawson, Bradford Brown and William Ray Castle. The lone Democrat challenger is Gary Isom of Bimble.
In District 3, incumbent magistrate Tony Golden, who was elected to office in 2018 as a Democrat and later switched parties, will face challenges from Danny Jordan and Jim Miles in the primary election; lone Democrat challenger George Hamilton is unopposed in the primary.
In District 4, incumbent magistrate Jason Smith did not file to seek another term in office. Seeking to fill his position on the Fiscal Court will be Jeff Ketcham, Bradley Strong and Daniel Essek, all Republicans.
In District 5, incumbent Darryl Baker did not file to seek another term in office. Vying for the position will be Jimmy Hendrickson, Herb Wells and Sam Miller, all Republicans.
In the race for Constable District 1, Republicans Robert Miller, Timothy French, Elbert Centers, and Larry Eagle will face off in the May primary with no Democrat challenger for the November general election.
In District 2, James Honeycutt, a Republican, is the sole candidate and is unopposed in both the primary and general election.
In District 3, Republicans including former District 2 constable Reed Murphy, Eric Hicks and Billy Graham Mills will challenge incumbent Larry Young in the May primary.
In District 4, Republicans Joey Hoskins and Vencil “Dinky” Phipps will seek the position come May.
In District 5, Republicans Willard Sizemore and Gary Elliott will face off to serve the district currently served by Shawn Rogers, who did not seek another term.
Also seeking to retain his spot on Corbin City Commission is Brandon Seth Shepherd of Corbin.
State Representative for the 86th District Tom O’Dell Smith faces opposition from Keith Dinsmore of London, Ky.
The Primary Election is slated for May 17, 2022. More details concerning the election, such as voting locations, will be available in the near future.
This story is presented as complimentary for the week of the January 27, 2022 issue.
