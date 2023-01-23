Sheriff nets four in drug trafficking crackdown

As part of Sheriff Mike Smith’s continued crackdown on illegal drug activity in Knox County, beginning on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 members of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested the following individuals for trafficking in controlled substance/methamphetamine.
Gray, William F age 44 of Barbourville. KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree/ Methamphetamine.
Grubb, TonyaR age 40 of Bimble, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree/ Methamphetamine.
Riley/Davis, Georgia A age31 of Gray, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree/ Methamphetamine.
Patterson, Jonathon age 41 of Hinkle, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree/ Methamphetamine. During the arrest, Jonathon Patterson attempted to flee on foot. He also had in his possession a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine, a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana, two suspected suboxone tablets and a syringe. Jonathon Patterson was then charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree, Trafficking in Marijuana-under 8 ounces, Prescription Controlled Substance not in Proper Container, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Fleeing or Evading Police-2nd Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Resisting Arrest and Menacing.
These arrests, all felony drug trafficking, are the result of an undercover investigation conducted by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office with support from Operation UNITE.
A mugshot for Georgia Riley/Davis was not available on Jailtracker as of 10:50 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023.
