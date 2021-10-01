The audit report has been released for the Knox County Sheriff’s 2020 financial statement with two comments from the state auditor. According to a statement from the auditor’s office, “State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.” According to Mike Harmon, Kentucky’s
Auditor of Public Accounts, the audit report notes the following findings:
• The sheriff did not segregate accounting duties or document compensating controls
• The sheriff does not have proper controls over payroll
In response to the findings, Sheriff Mike Smith said “I am pleased that overall this was a good audit. All money in the fee account has been accounted for as been the case with all our past audits. The budget for this office allows for a limited office staff and they work diligently to ensure accuracy. We have added additional compensating controls in the payroll process to identify and avoid issues. I appreciate the administrative office staff for their hard work.”
For a full copy of the Sheriff’s 2020 financial statement audit, see this story on mountainadvocate.com.
