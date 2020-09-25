The state audit report for Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith’s 2019 financial statement has been released.
The audit report echoed a finding from previous years’ audits dealing with the lack of segregation of duties and compensating controls within the office. As noted in the report, the finding is one repeated since 2018, noting the sheriff’s office manager collects payments from customers, prepares bank deposits, issues checks and posts to the receipts and disbursement ledgers; the sheriff’s part-time bookkeeper prepares bank reconciliations, payroll and occasionally collects payments from customers. Frontline office personnel prepare their own deposits, but the office manager takes them to the bank.
The issue at hand in the report notes there is no evidence the sheriff or an employee who did not prepare the reports provided oversight to any of the activities. It was noted that although the sheriff hired an outside certified public account to review quarterly reports for accuracy, no evidence of the CPA’s review was found.
In response, the sheriff commented to the auditor, “Due to a limited budget, the sheriff’s office is restricted on the number of employees that can be hired.”
Auditor Mike Harmon noted in the report that while the sheriff’s financial statement did not follow a particular format, the “sheriff’s financial statement is fairly presented in conformity with the regulatory basis of accounting, which is an acceptable reporting methodology.”
“The lack of oversight could result in undetected misappropriation of assets and inaccurate financial reporting to external agencies, such as the Department for Local Government.” It should be noted that there are no accusations of misappropriations with the sheriff’s office. The audit simply points out the need for the segregation of these duties.
“The audit went well,” said Sheriff Mike Smith. “Our office administrative staff does a good job. The Sheriff’s office operates within our budget and is fiscally responsible to the people of Knox County. I hold accountability and Public trust paramount.”
A full copy of the audit report can be found at mountainadvocate.com with this story.
