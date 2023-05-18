A routine traffic stop proved to be much more on Wednesday.
On May 17, a Knox County sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for swerving from the fog line to the center line. Upon coming into contact with the driver, the deputy noticed that he was very nervous, while also noticing a strong smell of marijuana.
The deputy asked Andrew York, 31, to step out of the vehicle and proceed to perform a field sobriety test. A Kentucky State Police trooper performed the test, and York was ultimately unable to complete the test. York informed the officer that he had taken suboxone earlier in the day.
The deputy had a dog en-route while the field sobriety test was being performed.
The dog had a positive alert on both the drivers side and passengers side of the vehicle.
Upon search of the back side of the vehicle, a black case was found containing suspected methamphetamine, heroine, Fentanyl, several pills, marijuana, as well as several unknown substances that was sent to the KSP Crime Lab to be tested.
Also located in the center console was a set of digital scales and what was suspected to be gummies and needles were located in the driver's side and passenger side doors.
A female passenger had to be taken to Barbourville ARH Hospital after informing the officer that she had swallowed approximately an ounce of meth, which she advised York had told her to swallow. She also had a bag of meth inside of her that had to be removed by a nurse at the hospital.
The female also advised the deputy that York threatened to harm her if she didn’t hide the bag of meth.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on the incident, reporting an illegal drug trafficking arrest and a seizure of more than two pounds of crystal methamphetamine along with a quantity of Fentanyl, heroin and other drugs.
York was charged with three counts of Trafficking in Controlled Substance First Degree, Trafficking in Legend Drugs, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The illegal drugs seized have an estimated street value of over $20,000. York was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force was contacted and assisted with their K-9 Unit. York is held on a $50,000 cash bond and is schedule for an appearance in Knox District Court on May 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.