On Thursday, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office delivered an early Valentine’s Day present to residents of the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. The Family Dollar store in Union Plaza Shopping center provided the balloon hearts. “Hopefully, it will provide plenty of smiles!” said Sheriff MIke Smith.
editor's pick featured
Sheriff's Office delivers balloons and smiles
-
- Updated
- 1 min to read
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Update for January 22, 2021
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for January 20, 2021
- KRDHD Covid-19 County Monitoring
- Veterans Walk-In Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for January 13, 2021
- Covid-19 Vaccination Info
- OC Judge-Executive Turner Receives Covid-19 Vaccination
- COVID-19 vaccine rolls out to 70 and older in Knox
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update January 4, 2021
- Frankfort Regional Driver Licensing Office Temporarily Closed Due to COVID-19
Latest News
- Sheriff's Office delivers balloons and smiles
- Flat Lick woman arrested for falsely reporting incident
- Tip leads to drug trafficking arrests
- Former Judge-Exec. passes
- Skidmore sworn in as newest BIS Board member
- PANTHERS POUNCE: Lady Panthers down Lady Wildcats
- Flat Lick man hits 103mph during chase
- Kentucky State Police Seeking Information into a Murder Investigation
Most Popular
Articles
- Flat Lick man hits 103mph during chase
- Kentucky State Police Seeking Information into a Murder Investigation
- Former Judge-Exec. passes
- Jennifer Kay Lawson - Obituary
- Carnell Sprinkles - Obituary
- Missing man found
- From Knox County to the Capitol
- Powell receives medical furlough
- Rev. Lonnie G. Storms - Obituary
- Randall Moore - Obituary
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.