On December 24, 2021 Knox County Deputy Jesse Smith received a complaint of a man walking around outside a residence on Valentine Branch Road in Cannon.
After arriving at the residence, Deputy Smith checked the area outside residence and discovered two broken windows. Deputy Smith could hear someone walking around inside the residence. Deputy Smith identified himself and commanded the person to come outside. After the person refused to do so, Deputy Smith entered the residence and located the perpetrator lying in the floor covered up with miscellaneous items. The person again refused to show their hands and come out from under the items. When Deputy Smith attempted to remove the individual from the underneath items, he became combative.
Deputy Smith arrested Jordan Jones age 26 of Bimble, KY charging with Burglary-3rd Degree, Criminal Mischeif-3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest and Menacing.
Jordan Jones was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.