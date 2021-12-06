Shopping isle

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith would like to remind everyone to be safe and have an enjoyable Christmas. Shopping for gifts is a large part of the Christmas tradition. There are some preventive measures that shoppers can take to keep your shopping experience a pleasant one.

 Shop during daylight hours when possible.

 If you must shop at night, take someone with you.

 Always make sure you lock your vehicle

 Do not leave packages or other personal property inside the passenger compartment of your vehicle, use the trunk to store items. This also includes purses and wallets.

 Avoid carrying large amounts of cash, pay with checks, debit or credit cards whenever possible

 Do not wear expensive jewelry

 Do not overload yourself with packages

Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Mike Smith

103 Annex Street Barbourville, KY 40906

PH (606) 546-3181 FAX (606) 546-3196

Email: msmith@knoxcosheriff.org

 Do not carry a loose purse in your hands, strap it to yourself

 Carry your wallet or cash in your front pocket.

 Be cautious of any stranger that approaches you.

 Be aware of your surroundings

 Report any unattended packages or suspicious activity to a security guard or store employee

 Be on the lookout for fraud or identity theft.

 Keep a record of your credit and debit card numbers in a safe place at home.

 Notify credit or debit card issuer immediately if your card is lost or stolen

 If you are shopping with family or friends, look out for one another

If you are shopping with children:

 Make sure they have your cell phone number.

 Instruct them to go to a security guard or store employee if they become separated from you.

 Go over the dangers of strangers with them again.

Sheriff Smith urges everyone to keep the above shopping tips in mind to help insure a safe and joyous holiday season.

