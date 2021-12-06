Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith would like to remind everyone to be safe and have an enjoyable Christmas. Shopping for gifts is a large part of the Christmas tradition. There are some preventive measures that shoppers can take to keep your shopping experience a pleasant one.
Shop during daylight hours when possible.
If you must shop at night, take someone with you.
Always make sure you lock your vehicle
Do not leave packages or other personal property inside the passenger compartment of your vehicle, use the trunk to store items. This also includes purses and wallets.
Avoid carrying large amounts of cash, pay with checks, debit or credit cards whenever possible
Do not wear expensive jewelry
Do not overload yourself with packages
Knox County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Mike Smith
103 Annex Street Barbourville, KY 40906
PH (606) 546-3181 FAX (606) 546-3196
Email: msmith@knoxcosheriff.org
Do not carry a loose purse in your hands, strap it to yourself
Carry your wallet or cash in your front pocket.
Be cautious of any stranger that approaches you.
Be aware of your surroundings
Report any unattended packages or suspicious activity to a security guard or store employee
Be on the lookout for fraud or identity theft.
Keep a record of your credit and debit card numbers in a safe place at home.
Notify credit or debit card issuer immediately if your card is lost or stolen
If you are shopping with family or friends, look out for one another
If you are shopping with children:
Make sure they have your cell phone number.
Instruct them to go to a security guard or store employee if they become separated from you.
Go over the dangers of strangers with them again.
Sheriff Smith urges everyone to keep the above shopping tips in mind to help insure a safe and joyous holiday season.
