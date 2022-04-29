sarah shields

On Monday, April 25, Barbourville Mayor David Thompson paid a visit to Sarah Hudson Shields. Shields turned 105 on April 16. She was presented with a plaque from the Barbourville City Council to commemorate the occasion. “It’s pretty,” she said of the gift and the cake that went along with it. Shields recounted attending school at Bryant’s Store and the presidency of John F. Kennedy.  PHOTO BY JEFF LEDINGTON

