Mr. Shirley Dean Berkley, 81, of Barbourville, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 25, 2021 at his home. He was the son of the late Clifford Earl and Amanda Shorter Berkley born on December 18, 1940 in Knox County.
Shirley was a former general manager with Sparkman Concrete and attended the Springfield Baptist Church and the Free Mission Holiness Church where he served as a deacon. Shirley faithfully served in the United States Army. He enjoyed fishing and one of the greatest joys in his life was spending time and watching his granddaughter, Summer, tend her horses.
On November 15, 1972, he united in marriage with Cora Lee Smith and to this union a daughter was born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a dearly loved granddaughter, Summer Disney and a sister, Patsy Berkley.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 49 years, Cora Lee Berkley of Barbourville; beloved daughter, Crystal Faye Berkley Disney of Barbourville; a sister, Gladys Hale of Bimble; a brother, Richard Berkley and wife, Janice, of Speedwell, TN; a niece, Tammy Tomaw and the late James Tomaw, of Corbin; nephews, Johnny Hale and wife, Marie, of Girdler and Richie Berkley of Speedwell, TN; three special young ladies who were very dear to him, Amanda Buchanan, Jaimie Tomaw and Hanna Messer; a life-long friend since 1972, Gary Ledington; dear friends, Midge Mays and the late Rev. Eugene Mays; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Thursday, December 30 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Mike Helton and Rev. Pam Reed officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery with military funeral honors.
Casket bearers will be Richie Berkley, Johnny Hale, Harry Mays, Fred Hensley, Dennis Miller, Jessie Hubbard, Shane Ledford and Jason Riley. Serving as honorary bearers will be Terry Stanton, Eddie Cooper, Ed “Puny” Martin, Doyle Yeager, Sam Lawson and Larry Sparks.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. James West, the staff of Bluegrass Hospice Care, Knox County Health Department and Barbourville ARH ICU for their excellent care.
Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday between 6 and 8 P.M. and Thursday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.