Shirley Sue Bargo, 83, of Gray, passed away peacefully, October 23, 2020. Shirley, a lifetime resident of Knox County, was joyfully born to Felix Johnson and Mayme Jackson Johnson on March 8, 1937 in Jarvis, Kentucky.
Shirley was a devoted lifelong member of the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and it was at this very church that she met her husband, R.P. Bargo. While on leave from the service, R.P. attended a church play and caught Shirley’s eye that fateful night, while sitting, in full military uniform, in the church audience. Shirley and R.P. later married, on July 14, 1958, and were blessed with five children and a happy marriage for thirty-three years, until R.P.’s passing in 1991.
Throughout her life, Shirley maintained a strong faith in God and never missed an opportunity to serve the Lord. Over the years, close friends and family, who weren’t yet saved, might recall Shirley saying “I’m going to put you in that wheelbarrow and take you up to the alter myself”, as she truly believed that everyone needed to know the Lord and worship the Lord. In 2004, Shirley’s son, James, was called to preach and became the Pastor of her beloved Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. James’ calling to minister was a great source of pride for Shirley.
Shirley made a loving home for her family of seven. The Bargo home had an open-door policy. The house was always full of life and a fun place to gather. Shirley welcomed everyone into the home with open arms, including all of her children’s friends. She made sure everyone felt comfortable and were well fed when they visited. Shirley was adored by all her knew her. Friends and family loved to hear Shirley’s stories and to glean wisdom from her life experiences. A good time was had by all who graced the home of Mrs. Shirley Bargo.
Shirley believed in the value of hard work and it was of utmost importance to her that her children understood the value of being able to take care of yourself, your family and those less fortunate in your community. It was her goal that her children become self-sufficient and independent. Shirley worked tirelessly to model to her children, through her own actions and through the chores she assigned to them when they were young, that a life well-lived, includes hard work.
Shirley was fiercely independent, resourceful and devoted to her work. She prided herself in never missing a day’s work. In addition to maintaining a beautiful home, Shirley grew tobacco, raised cattle, and tended a bountiful vegetable garden to nourish her family, as well as, her community. Shirley, along with her husband, ran a small grocery store adjacent to the family home and farm, where she sold her vegetables, feed, coal, and other supplies. No job was off limits for Shirley. She was even known to occasionally drive her husband’s coal truck down route 11 to the Manchester Coal Temple to pick up coal to sell in their store. She would also regularly load and deliver produce to restaurants in the local area. Not surprisingly, Shirley taught herself to drive in a timber truck and taught all of her children to drive a stick shift.
During the harsh winter and historic flood of 1977 food became scarce, but Shirley stepped up to ensure that no one went hungry on her watch. She feed as many people in the community as she could by giving away food that she had canned. Late in life, Shirley worked away from home for the manufacturers’ Elicon and Tremco. Outside of work, Shirley enjoyed crocheting. She made afghans and dolls, among other things, donating her finished works to the Bailey Switch Fire Department so that they could auction the handmade items to make money to support their work.
Over the years, on occasion, one of her children would suggest she take a break from work, and take a vacation. Shirley would respond by frying up a delicious batch of chicken and preparing a scrumptious picnic to have on the farm – this was Shirley’s idea of a vacation. The value of hard work was something Shirley never stopped believing in. As her life on this Earth was coming to an end, she continued to ask her children “Can you take care of yourself?” Shirley achieved her goal, as her children now reflect on her life and legacy with much gratitude for their mother’s determination to instill in each of them a strong work ethic, as well as, a strong faith in the Lord.
In addition to her mother and father, Mayme Jackson Johnson and Felix Johnson, Shirley was preceded in death by her dear husband, R. P. Bargo; by two sisters: Faye Shelton and Georgia Johnson; by two sisters-in-law: Carol Johnson and Diane Johnson; and by two brothers-in-law: Jack Centers and Paul Begley
Shirley leaves behind five children to mourn her passing: Donna Smith and husband, James Eddie Smith, of Gray, Bobby Bargo and wife, JoElla, of London, Reverend James Bargo and wife, Judy, of Gray, Tommy Bargo and wife, Shelia of Gray, and Kathy Gray and husband, Dennis, of Gray. Four sisters and two brothers are left behind to grieve her loss: Mary Hammons (Marvin) of Bailey Switch, Ruby Begley of Gray, Betty Centers of Bailey Switch, Phyllis Smith (Otis) of Bailey Switch, Doug Johnson of Bailey Switch, and Ray Johnson (Debbie) of Bailey Switch and one brother-in-law: Oscar Shelton of New Carlisle, Ohio.
Nine beloved grandchildren are left behind to mourn Shirley’s passing: James Robert Smith (friend Alisha Miracle), Leslie Cole Smith (fiancé Kristen Ledford), Grant Bargo (Meagan Yates), Aaron Bargo, Chad Bargo, Silas Bargo (fiancé Kayla Mills), Jeremiah Bargo, Kaitlyn Gray (John Thomas), and MacKenzie Gray. Six great-grandchildren also survive Mrs. Bargo: Ralyn Smith, Weston Smith, Blair Smith, Addalyn Bargo, Easton Bargo, and Leighton Bargo, as do a host of nieces and nephews.
The Bargo family will receive friends at Hopper Funeral Home on Tuesday, October, 27, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM and on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 12:00 PM until the funeral hour of 2:00 PM. Pastor Larry Sizemore and Pastor Donald Farmer will officiate with a musical tribute performed by Denise Crawford. Interment will follow the funeral in the Anderson Campbell Cemetery at Bailey Switch. Shirley’s grandchildren and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be cherished members of the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
The Hopper Family, Sally Hopper and Victoria Hopper, along with the staff of Hopper Funeral Home, extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Shirley Sue Bargo.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc., established over 100 years ago, is in charge of servicing all funeral arrangements for Shirley Sue Bargo.
