Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Services will be hosting the 11th annual Shop’N’Share event on Saturday, February 1 from 9 am - 5 pm at stores across the region.
Knox Countians will be able to donate items for domestic violence survivors at Kroger, Save-a-Lot, and IGA stores throughout Knox County. Toiletries, household items, and hygiene products are among the largest needs. A representative from CVDVS will be at each location to collect donations and answer questions.
Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Services operates in Knox, Bell, Whitley, Harlan, Rockcastle, Jackson, and Clay counties. The Shop’N’Share event will being occurring in all the counties the organization serves. More information is available at cvdvs.org and on Facebook.
