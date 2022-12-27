On Monday evening December 26, 2022, at approximately 5:32pm a call came into Bell County Dispatch in regard to a vehicle being shot at on Highway 119 near Pine Mountain Storage.
Responding to the scene initially was K-9 Sgt. Adam Southern and Deputy Samson Churchwell who made contact with the occupants of the vehicle which had been shot. After confirming there were no injuries and finding a bullet hole in the vehicle, Sgt. Southern requested an additional unit to the scene. Responding was Police Chief Brandon Hollingsworth.
After being told of the direction of the shots by the occupants of the vehicle, the officers approached a residence in the vicinity of the incident. Sgt. Southern states that as he was walking up to the home he saw an individual in the yard bending down grabbing what appeared to be a gun. The individual then ducked behind the house telling someone else to get in the home and lock the door.
The man, later identified as 24-year-old Shane Douglas of Pineville, then quickly appeared from behind the house and fired a shot in the direction of the officers. The deputies then took cover behind their vehicle and radioed for assistance from area law enforcement. Multiple officers from several agencies responded and prior to their arrival another shot was fired in the direction of the officers.
For over two hours, Highway 119 was shut down from Highway 25E to Laurel Hill. Local stores were evacuated and closed as law enforcement combed the area surrounding the scene looking for suspects.
At one point, Kentucky State Police received information that Douglas may be at the original address and in the home. After finding a contact for the residence, law enforcement negotiated a peaceful end to the incident. Douglas and another male then surrendered to authorities. After interviewing both men, the second male was released after it was determined he was not involved in the incident.
Shane Douglas has been lodged in the Bell County Detention Center charged with two (2) counts of attempted murder, three (3) counts of attempted murder (police officer) and fleeing or evading police (on foot)
Also assisting were several other Bell County Deputies, Middlesboro Police Officers, Kentucky State Police, Pineville Police Department, and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.
Bell County EMS was staged nearby ready to provide assistance if necessary.
