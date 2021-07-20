IMG_4047.jpg

Sheriff Mike Smith and Deputies of Knox County Sheriff Department arrest 4 on drug charges on Turkey Creek Road after responding to a report of shots being fired in the area.

IMG_4052.jpg

When deputies arrived at the residence they discovered 54 year old Markel Mills of Flat Lick sitting in a vehicle attempting to conceal drug paraphernalia beside the seat.

On scene investigation lead to the discovery that responding units had arrived during the course of attempted drug transactions. While detaining the individuals at the location Lawerence Davis attempted to flee deputies.

Arrested:

Markel Mills.jpeg

Markel Mills

Markel Mills, 54, Flat Lick, KY

- Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree(Meth.)

- Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Degree

- Tampering With Physical Evidence

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

William Michael Honeycutt, 53, Flat Lick, KY

William Honeycutt.jpeg

William Honeycutt

- Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Meth.)

Jessica A. Baker, 42, Barbourville, KY

- Served Warrant, NCIC Wanted Person, Boone County

Jessica Baker.jpeg

Jessica Baker

TBUT Over $500

- Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Meth.)

Lawerence Davis, 31, Barbourville, KY

- Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Meth.)

- Fleeing/Evading 1st Degree (On foot)

Lawrence Davis.jpeg

Lawrence Davis

Deputies:

Sheriff Mike Smith

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you