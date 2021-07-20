Sheriff Mike Smith and Deputies of Knox County Sheriff Department arrest 4 on drug charges on Turkey Creek Road after responding to a report of shots being fired in the area.
When deputies arrived at the residence they discovered 54 year old Markel Mills of Flat Lick sitting in a vehicle attempting to conceal drug paraphernalia beside the seat.
On scene investigation lead to the discovery that responding units had arrived during the course of attempted drug transactions. While detaining the individuals at the location Lawerence Davis attempted to flee deputies.
Arrested:
Markel Mills, 54, Flat Lick, KY
- Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree(Meth.)
- Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Degree
- Tampering With Physical Evidence
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
William Michael Honeycutt, 53, Flat Lick, KY
- Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Meth.)
Jessica A. Baker, 42, Barbourville, KY
- Served Warrant, NCIC Wanted Person, Boone County
TBUT Over $500
- Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Meth.)
Lawerence Davis, 31, Barbourville, KY
- Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Meth.)
- Fleeing/Evading 1st Degree (On foot)
Deputies:
Sheriff Mike Smith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.