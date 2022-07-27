Following the leak of a draft opinion from United States Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on May 2 concerning a potential overturning of Roe vs. Wade, a decision that upheld women’s reproductive rights, and subsequent action by the court effectively doing just that in June, the stability and reliability of our nation’s highest order has been thrown into question. And, for good reason.
Following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016, then-President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to fill Scalia’s seat. Sighting a bunch of political nonsense, our own senior United States Senator, Mitch McConnell, effectively the leader of the Republican party and at that time Majority Leader in the Senate, stalled Garland’s nomination before it ever reached a vote. McConnell cited that in a presidential election year, a nominee should have to wait until a new president was in office to proceed. Of course, when Donald Trump took office the following year, he didn’t keep with Garland as a nominee and instead nominated Neil Gorsuch. I don’t believe his nominations in themselves to be bad choices, but political ones most certainly. They are all very accomplished jurists with a resume to be admired. Everything is about timing and political environment at the time.
When Justice Stephen Breyer announced he would be stepping down, I applauded President Joe Biden’s nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson. She’s well-qualified to serve as the newest member of the nine-justice body and being the first woman of color to serve on the court, she brings a needed amount of diversity.
In the wake of overturning Roe last month, calls for action have been loud across the nation. We’ve always maintained a balance as much as possible in the court. The way our founders created our government to provide for the three branches of government, each separate and equally powerful from one another, was genius. The one thing I question is allowing the Supreme Court to be filled by the other two branches.
States vote on their senators and the nation votes for a president through the Electoral College system. While confusing and seemingly unfair to whoever loses, the system is needed based on the diversity of our heavy population centers. Midwest, rural America should have a voice equal to that of Los Angeles or New York City. Population density plays a huge role in fairness, but again, the losing side never sees it that way.
So knowing a president, who is always going to be a polarizing figure in a mainly two-party country gets to nominate a justice, or three in Trump’s case, and senators who are equally as diverse and polarizing, get to drill the nominee with questions and then vote on them (the majority party in charge of the senate will always confirm the president’s pick if they are of the same party), it’s fair to say that whichever party has dominant control at the time of a nomination will likely install someone on the court whose ideology lines up closely to their own. This should not surprise anyone. The same happened with Obama’s appointment of Justices Kagan and Sotomayor, both ladies who are very qualified for the job they hold, but also very liberal people. That’s just how it goes.
The only obvious way to fix the problem of a seemingly imbalanced is just throw it to the people to figure out. In other words, let’s vote on our court. State supreme courts do this, and if we can elect a president, we can elect justices.
I would propose a system of justice elections that would impose strict qualifications, just the same as we see with any that get nominated and confirmed now. I’d set a term limit of 12 years for a justice; nobody should serve in any position for life. Additionally, I’d further strict election laws for a justice election – especially for campaign finance. No political contributions or political action committees could back a judicial candidate. Their nomination could come through the U.S. Senate, in sort of a reverse process. Let the senate, or the ruling party if you will, nominate a justice and the minority party nominate a justice, and the people get to vote for the two nominees. This thought may not be perfect, but I think it would set more minds at ease than our current system allows.
What do you think? Write me a letter and let me know.
