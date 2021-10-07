A Gray man remains in custody after a DUI arrest last Friday night.
Knox County sheriff’s deputies received a call concerning a driver that had hit Corbin Wendy’s with his car and driven off. Workers took down the cars tag number leading deputies to the home of 40 year old Andrew Mahan.
According to Mahan’s arrest report, when deputies arrived, they found him passed out in his car with the lights on and two bottles of liquor in his lap. The report notes that there was damage to the front of the vehicle and that Mahan admitted to hitting the building but was unsure why he took off. He was described as being very unsteady on his feet and smelling of alcohol. A search of the car yielded several open bottles of alcohol, some full and some empty.
Mahan declined to perform field sobriety tests, a breathalyzer, and a blood test. He was read implied consent and taken to the Knox County Detention Center.
Mahan is charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving on a DUI suspended license. He was arraigned on Monday and is due for a pretrial conference on November 16. Mahan has previously plead guilty twice to driving under the influence. He also has two pending DUI cases from earlier this year in Franklin and Scott Counties, four DUI convictions would rise to a felony offense.
