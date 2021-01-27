At a special called meeting of the Barbourville Independent Schools’ Board of Education on Monday, Blair Skidmore was sworn in as the newest board member by Knox and Laurel County District Court Judge Wendell “Skip” Hammons.
The board also voted to keep its current officers: Chairman Eddie Smith and Vice-Chairwoman Sandy Lundy. Regular meetings will also remain scheduled for the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.
The board also took several actions by consent, including approving financial reports, and approving previous minutes and bills. Some discussion was also held over the 2021-2022 draft budget and emergency days related to Covid-19.
