After several candidate interviews by the school based decision making council, a new principal has been chosen to lead Dewitt Elementary School.
Dewayne Smith, a current teacher at Central Elementary School, received the council's final vote of approval and official hire on Wednesday, August 4.
"I’m humbled that the Dewitt SBDM has entrusted me to lead the school. I’m honored that they have put their confidence and faith in me, and I’m ready to hit the ground running," said Smith after learning he had been selected.
Smith is a product of the Knox County Public Schools as well as Union College. He has spent the last 19 years working with what he referred to as "great staffs" at Girdler Elementary and Central Elementary. He has taught grades 5-8 math and also worked as a curriculum coach during his teaching career.
He is quick to point out and show appreciation to the colleagues he has worked with along the way.
"I am grateful for this opportunity to lead another amazing Knox County staff. I would like to thank all of my past coworkers and supervisors who have helped guide me and influence me over the years, and a very special thanks to my Union College family as well for their continuous support."
Like schools across the district and nation, Smith faces challenges as students return to in-person instruction while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be an issue that all have their eyes on.
"As we begin this challenging year of returning to full, in-person school after the pandemic, we will work together with an intense focus on the critical standards, analysis of student data, and a strategic RTI system that provides each and every student the support that they need," said Smith.
"I am confident that our faculty, staff, parents, and community will rise to meet this challenge together!"
As he settles into the new role and the new school year, he looks forward to bringing parents and the community back into Dewitt Elementary.
"I’m excited to meet the students, parents, and community members, and I look forward to working together to make Dewitt Elementary not only a top performing school in the district, but also in the top ten percent of the state.
"Dewitt Elementary has a strong heritage and we will continue to build upon that success," said Smith.
