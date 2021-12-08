The winners of the 2021 Snowman Hunt sponsored by Barbourville Tourism was Phillip Broughton and daughters Madison and Grace.
Presenting the check for $500 to the winners is Barbourville Tourism Director Marcia Dixon.
Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.
GM/Publisher - The Mountain Advocate
