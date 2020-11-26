Despite the temporary suspension of many beloved holiday events in Barbourville due to the coronavirus pandemic, one highly popular event will be making an appearance.
The Christmas Snowman Hunt will be returning to Barbourville beginning Tuesday, December 1. The annual event sees people taking to the city streets and sidewalks on the hunt for the elusive snowman, following a new clue each day. The clues will be released on the “Christmas Barbourville” Facebook page each day until the snowman is found.
A $500 cash prize awaits the lucky person who finds the snowman.
For more information on the Snowman Hunt, see the “Christmas Barbourville” Facebook page.
