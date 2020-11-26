Hiding Spot.JPG

Last year's Snowman Hunt winner Barbara Smith showing where she found the snowman, Olaf from Disney's Frozen. Olaf was hiding between the handicap signs on the access ramp.

Despite the temporary suspension of many beloved holiday events in Barbourville due to the coronavirus pandemic, one highly popular event will be making an appearance.

The Christmas Snowman Hunt will be returning to Barbourville beginning Tuesday, December 1. The annual event sees people taking to the city streets and sidewalks on the hunt for the elusive snowman, following a new clue each day. The clues will be released on the “Christmas Barbourville” Facebook page each day until the snowman is found.

A $500 cash prize awaits the lucky person who finds the snowman.

For more information on the Snowman Hunt, see the “Christmas Barbourville” Facebook page.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.

Tags

Recommended for you