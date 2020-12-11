Winners of the first 2020 Snowman Hunt claimed their prize Friday as Zack Mitchell from Mitchell Foods and Barbourville Tourism presented Carlee Shelton and Devin Ledford with the $500 total grand prize.

The Christmas Barbourville Facebook page announced the first clues in a second Snowman Hunt. "Our new hunt will have 2 prizes: the first is a $100 prize from 606 Hoops! The second is a $500 prize from Mountain Lodge 187 & Barbourville Shriners Club.

"We will list clues by prize 1 and prize 2. Clues will be at random and some days you may get more than one clue. To add a little fun, what you will be hunting for will be part of the clue. Clues will start Friday Dec 11th."

Play along and find the clues at https://www.facebook.com/barbourville.christmas

