A free press has always been a part of American history without fear of retaliation.
One of our biggest roles is holding our elected officials accountable. We make sure the public is informed when it comes to how matters are handled when it comes to citizens who are elected by the people to serve in local, state, and national government.
When laws change at the local level, they are called ordinances. They have a first reading and a second reading, at which time if approved, it becomes law and the ordinance is printed in the newspaper informing citizens of what has been changed or even if a new ordinance has been enacted. Over the course of time, the requirements and the size of the public notices have gotten smaller and smaller under laws enacted by our state government.
Under a House Bill 524 filed by GOP Representatives Ryan Dotson (Clark and part of Madison County) Chris Fugate (Perry County and part of Harlan County) and Rep. Bill Wesley (Breathitt, Estill, Lee, Owsley and a portion of Madison County) local government entities would essentially control those notices in their own hands. The notification of public notices would be placed on their own website or through a third party, which could be virtually anyone. Since the introduction of the bill, Wesley and Fugate have withdrawn as co-sponsors of the proposed legislation.
Social media has its place in our society, but it’s not a safe haven for any public notice. Some counties, and believe it or not, some rural areas in Madison County, don’t even have reliable internet and do not even know what a website looks like on a computer screen. The original co-sponsors of the bill, considering they represent Perry County, part of Harlan County, Breathitt, Estill, Lee and Owsley counties, should know some of their constituents don’t even have online access. They eventually used sound judgement after reconsidering their sponsorship.
The internet is not reliable and putting public notices online would result in a lack of transparency. What if the internet crashes, what if a cyberattack wipes out a server? What if an elected official’s friend or family member decides he or she wants to bid for a particular job sought out by our local officials and the public notice “accidently” wasn’t published online?
How would the general public, especially those without internet, know about potential rate increases?
What if parts or all of a controversial ordinance that passed was “accidently” left out? Dotson, one of the bill’s solo sponsor said “local quasi and governments” in the state wanted in that way and one reason he opted to help sponsor the legislation.
That would be like having two basketball teams play a game without a single referee or even a scorekeeper to hold both teams accountable. How would we know who won the game or how many points someone scored?
We would never know. That makes perfect sense.
