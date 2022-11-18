Army National Guardsman Ben Stewart has been stationed in Kosovo since February of this year. He has seen many unique sights during his time overseas, and has gained much valuable experience, but he is very much looking forward to returning home in the near future.
Stewart, who is a Chief Warrant Officer with the Kentucky Army National Guard, specializes in automotive and battalion maintenance, meaning he services all types of equipment, including Army vehicles, weapons, and other machinery needed for operations.
“I have worked full time for the Kentucky Army National Guard as a dual status technician since January 2011,” Stewart explained. “I started as an entry level mechanic at Unit Training and Equipment Site (UTES) in Greenville, and now am a supervisor of a field maintenance shop in London.”
“Our FMS team ensures the readiness of the Kentucky National Guard’s equipment so that we can react promptly to various situations, especially disasters close to home.”
Stewart said that he and his fellow guardsmen have had the opportunity to assist neighbors in several events in recent years, including flood events, heavy snow/ice, tornado relief and assisting with civil unrest in the Louisville area in 2020.
As for what Stewart has been up to on the European continent since early this year, he said, “Since February 2022 I have been in Kosovo. We are working with NATO to ensure the people of Kosovo have freedom of movement, and a safe, secure environment. Since 1999, the United States has been involved, through NATO, in supporting the humane treatment of all people living in Kosovo. The mission has been very rewarding, because I have had the opportunity to perform my duties as a logistician while going out into all of the communities to interact with the local citizens.”
“Since Kosovo is a relatively new territory, we have worked with numerous different militaries to instruct others on our tactics, techniques and procedures,” Stewart continued. “Through the use of local interpreters, we have been able to create training materials, and instruct effectively.”
“Working with local contractors has also been a rewarding experience. I work with them daily to ensure our fleet of 100-plus vehicles gets serviced and repaired in order to keep our operation running. The local contractors love the US Army, and give their full efforts to ensure we are always mission ready.”
In addition to these experiences, Stewart said that he has had many other opportunities during his time in Kosovo, including helping various youth organization, and getting an education in the local culture.
“During our time in Kosovo, I have participated in meetings with local leaders to discuss the climate and effectiveness of our operations,” Stewart said. “We have helped strengthen the local youth organizations by donating new sports equipment, and participating in events such as basketball.”
“I have also had the opportunity to visit many significant cultural sites, causing me to gain a great understanding of our purpose here. These sites, often monasteries, cathedrals and mosques, have often been a safe haven for local people to gather in during times of conflict.”
Again, Stewart has gained much valuable experience during his time away from home, but his goal now is to make it safely back to his Knox County home, to his wife, Kim, and to his young children.
“I would like to say ‘thank you’ to all of those who have supported us with prayer, letters, care packages, and helping our families while we have been away,” Stewart said. “I am proud to represent Kentucky as a member of the US Army in Europe. My time here has caused me to realize even more than I did before that Kentucky is a beautiful place to live, and I look forward to returning home to be with my family.”
“I am also thankful for the support of my church family at Central Baptist Church in Corbin. I have been reminded not to take things for granted that we are accustomed to, such as faith, family, and freedom. Cherish, strengthen and preserve those, as they each have been gained through great cost.”
Stewart’s unit, which is headquartered in Barbourville, are scheduled to return home soon.
