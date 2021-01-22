Somerset, KY-Somerset Community College is proud to announce the names of those students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. The fall semester concluded in December and a total of 704 students were named to the list.
To be a member of the Dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average and be a full-time student at Somerset Community College. A full-time student must take 12 credit hours during a semester, excluding developmental classes.
Congratulations to these students for academic excellence. Dean’s list honorees from Knox County include the following:
Abner, Jacob
Barnes, Shelly
Blalock, Tianna
Brewer, Benjamin
Bridges, Alyssa
Brown, Dalton
Butler, Cory
Clark, Breona
Dean, Victoria
Edwards, Kari
Foister, Sophia
Fraze, Brookelin
Gray, Aaron
Gray, Sherri
Gregory, Samanatha
Hensley, Ronald
Henson, Kathryn
Howard, Emily
Jordan, Rachel
Laxton, Michael
Lewis, Alexandra
Lockard, Noah
Mason, Brittaney
Mills, Casey
Mitchell, David
Monroe, Desha
Poff, Heather
Price, Sara
Reeves, Samantha
Robinson, Gena
Smith, Blair
Smith, Mckinlee
Steppe, Sarah
Stewart, Jerry
Willis, Edwin
