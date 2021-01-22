somerset deans list fall 2020

Somerset, KY-Somerset Community College is proud to announce the names of those students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. The fall semester concluded in December and a total of 704 students were named to the list.

To be a member of the Dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average and be a full-time student at Somerset Community College. A full-time student must take 12 credit hours during a semester, excluding developmental classes.

 Congratulations to these students for academic excellence. Dean’s list honorees from Knox County include the following:

Abner, Jacob

Barnes, Shelly

Blalock, Tianna

Brewer, Benjamin

Bridges, Alyssa

Brown, Dalton

Butler, Cory

Clark, Breona

Dean, Victoria

Edwards, Kari

Foister, Sophia

Fraze, Brookelin

Gray, Aaron

Gray, Sherri

Gregory, Samanatha

Hensley, Ronald

Henson, Kathryn

Howard, Emily

Jordan, Rachel

Laxton, Michael

Lewis, Alexandra

Lockard, Noah

Mason, Brittaney

Mills, Casey

Mitchell, David

Monroe, Desha

Poff, Heather

Price, Sara

Reeves, Samantha

Robinson, Gena

Smith, Blair

Smith, Mckinlee

Steppe, Sarah

Stewart, Jerry

Willis, Edwin

