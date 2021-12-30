Do you remember your mindset this time last year? I remember having that beautiful, story book of a white Christmas. Though the world seemed to hang in chaos, there was hope that surely the new year would be better, well, was it? It seemed that this year had just as many trials and tribulations. I had one of the worst holiday seasons that I have ever endured due to an unexpected death of a loved one and let’s not even talk about all the crazy happenings of the past year!
I know things can change in the blink of an eye. I try to be an optimistic person even when the water rises and the levys are ready to break. Even in failure and heartbreak, I always say there will be better days ahead and I’m grateful there will be. So here’s wishing everyone a happy and healthy New Year.
I wonder if some of you are superstitious like me? I don’t sweep on New Year’s (you could sweep away any potential good luck) I don’t do laundry (some say you wash away good luck or will loose a loved one soon) My mother religiously fixes black eyed peas, ham, and greens (it’s said to bring financial gain and good luck in the year) I suppose every little thing helps! I have a great, non alcoholic punch recipe that I hope y’all will try. If you have a recipe that you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
