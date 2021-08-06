Southeast President Vic Adams has announced that as of Friday, August 6, all campuses of Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College will require employees, students, and visitors—whether vaccinated or unvaccinated— to wear masks indoors.
According to Southeast President Vic Adams, all KCTCS College presidents weighed in on this decision, with input from state and local health officials. “We unanimously agreed that requiring masks indoors is the best way to keep everyone safe as we return to our campuses for the fall semester,” said Dr. Adams.
While the College has a limited supply of masks on hand, people are encouraged to provide their own and continue to practice safe social distancing.
“If you are sick, stay home,” said Billie Franks, Healthy at Work Officer for Southeast. “If you have COVID symptoms or have been exposed to COVID, please get tested. Also, exposed individuals—vaccinated or unvaccinated--must follow the Healthy at Work protocol and quarantine for 14 days.”
“We all want life to return to normal as soon as possible,” said Adams, “but our first priority is protecting the health and safety of our employees and students, as well as the community at large.”
For more information about these requirements, please contact Billie Franks at billie.franks@kctcs.edu.
