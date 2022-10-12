A long-awaited addition to bring more options for higher education is now open in Knox County.
A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday, October 12 at the new Southeast Knox campus located in the former Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center nursing home on Shelby Street in downtown Barbourville.
The new campus was announced in 2019 with renovations to the old nursing home facility reaching completion recently.
Classes began officially on Monday, October 10. A mix of in-person, online and hybrid formats offer classes such as medical assisting, nursing assistant, welding, plumbing, education, criminal justice and a selection of general education courses.
Knox County native Derek Collins is the administrator for the new campus.
The building that now houses Southeast Knox was donated by KCEOC Community Action Agency. Formerly owned by Forcht Group, which owns Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center, the building was then valued at about $2.5 million. Grant funding of $6.5 million was poured into renovating the facility, with $1.8 million from the Work Ready Skills Initiative, $3 million from the Economic Development Administration and $1.5 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission. An additional $2.25 million from ARC and U.S. Department of Agriculture funding, as well as $400,000 in state funding earmarked by KCEOC helped provide for equipment and overages.
“We have been able to renovate and equip this building with $8-9 million without using any KCTCS or state-supported dollars,” said Dr. Vic Adams, President, Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College. “We also have grants that will fund personnel and equipment maintenance for a three-year period.”
Counting it a joy and highlight since taking office, 86th District State Representative Tom O’Dell Smith said, “I’m proud to have been a part of a great addition to our education program for my district. I want to give a special ‘thank you’ to Terry Forcht for his donation of the nursing home to KCEOC, nd the hard work of Becky Miller and President Vic Adams to make this vision a reality.
“Paul Dole’s leadership from KCEOC has transformed our area to many job opportunities and education for our youth. Also I want to acknowledge the work of Congressman Hal Rogers and Senate President Robert Stivers for their continued support in funding, not only this project, but so many more in our area. As with all projects it takes a team and I’m proud to a part of a great group. I’m committed to growing vocational and training in our area to give our young students the ability to learn a trade and stay home to work and raise their families.”
Knox County Judge-Executve Mike Mitchell said, “It has been my focus to grow Knox County’s economy and improve the quality of life of our residents. When we first announced this project I wasn’t even a year into my first term as Judge-Executive. This is the type of project we all want to be a part of. This project was made a reality because of the work KCEOC and Southeast Community & Technical College has done and the funding and support secured by local and state officials, Tom O’Dell Smith and Senate President Stivers and the federal support from Congressman Hal Rogers.
“We are excited for the opportunities this will bring for our people in their future careers. This will enable Knox County and surrounding counties to grow our workforce and in turn strengthen our economy.”
For more information about enrolling at the Southeast Knox campus, visit 117 Shelby Street in Barbourville or go online to southeast.kctcs.edu.
