Students and parents can breathe a little easier this fall because the 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), including Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC), will not be raising tuition.
At $179 per credit hour, KCTCS colleges already have the lowest tuition in the state, which saves families thousands of dollars. Out-of-state students from counties contiguous to Kentucky will continue to pay $358 per credit hour. All other out-of-state students will continue to pay $627 per credit hour. An exception: students in Claiborne County, TN, pay the in-state rate.
“The pandemic has taken a toll on our students who’ve been affected in numerous ways, including job loss,” KCTCS Board Chair Gail Henson said. “The board wanted to help students, and we felt keeping our tuition at the same rate would help thousands of families.”
Many prospective students decided not to attend college during the pandemic and Southeast welcomes them to campus along with our current students. For students who prefer online learning or hybrid classes, those will be available as well.
Whether students are seeking an associate degree or a short-term credential that can be earned in a few weeks, Southeast offers a wide variety of programs. Employers also are encouraged to learn about affordable customized training programs for incumbent employees. These are offered through the Workforce Solutions team.
Southeast President Vic Adams applauds this decision and says it reflects the student-centered focus of the College.
“We are the community’s college, and we want to ensure that students have access to a quality, affordable education in their own backyard,” he said. “Keeping tuition costs low is an important part of that effort.
For more information on programs, financial aid or how to enroll, visit https://southeast.kctcs.edu.
