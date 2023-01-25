Southeast Deans List

Cumberland, KY – Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) has released its Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester. This list recognizes Southeast students from all five campuses who were enrolled full time in college-level coursework and who earned a 3.5-3.9 GPA for the semester. (Students who earned a 4.0 appear on the President’s List.)

 

“I am proud of these outstanding students,” said Southeast President Vic Adams. “Making the Dean’s List is impressive, especially during the uncertainty of the recent health crisis. Our students have shown grit—the persistence and perseverance to be successful.”

 

Dylan Ace Adams

Michael Alexander Adams

Bethany Adkins

Alyssa N. Alred

Haley Marie Anderson

Robert Lee Anderson

Mataya Coriann Ausmus

Brooklyn Vanna Bailey

Tiffany Ann Baker

Mary Elizabeth Ball

Marisa Nicole Barger

Frances Denise Bargo

Megan Michelle Barton

James Perry Begley

Hayden Ryan Bentley

Kaylee Grace Bentley

Michelle Derae Bentley

Hannah F. Beverly

Alli E. Blanton

James Waylon Blevins

Kali Briann Blevins

Morgan Grace Blevins

Delilah Marie Boggs

Kayla Nichole Bolin

Raelyn Marie Brakke

Kasandra Danielle Branson

Michele Elaine Bretz

Adam David Brewer

Bailey Love Brock

Courtney C. Brock

Emma Olivia Brock

Stephanie Nicole Brock

Judy Marie Broughton

Zachery Broughton

Jasmine Nicole Brown

Mackenzie Lea Brown

Cassidy Joellen Browning

Chloe Paige Burchett

Selena Leeann Burchfield

Abigail Grace Caldwell

Hayden Blake Callebs

Gracie L. Calloway

Brandon Caleb Campbell

Grace E. Carter

Kennedy P. Carter

Caitlin Rose Caudill

Christopher G. Caudill

Ginger Lynn Clark

Jasmine Sierra Clouse

Autumn Cheyenne Cobb

Carrie Michael-Jo Cochran

David Evan Cochran

Jacob Allen Cooper

Hailey A. Coots

Natasha L. Cornett

Kyla Lorielle Couch

Kayleigh Cox

Kirsten Makayla Cox

Nicholas Christian Cox

Chelsea Nycole Craig

Caitlin Crockett

Savanna Nicole Daniels

Jessica Jean Daulton

Jessica Davenport

Alyssa Paige Day

Hannah Marie Day

Caitlin Marie Defevers

Amanda Elliott

Abbey Enix

Amaiya Teshoynce Flanary

Emily Michelle Fleenor

Braydyn Tylar Fleming

Jason Colt Fleming

Makenna Leann Franks

Olivia Madison Frazier

Olivia Fuson

Andrew Thomas Gambrel

Holly Elizabeth Gambrel

Kayla Chantal Garland

Purlina Sue Gibson

Samantha Ruth Gilbert

Hannah Grace-Nicole Gray

James M. Gray

Krista Gregory

Jennifer L. Griffin

James Garrett Halcomb

Hannah Nicole Hall

Kirkland Hall

Kallie Nicole Hatfield

Marissa Laney Hatfield

Myranda Rachel Hatfield

William Hatfield

Richard Hayes

Destiny Renee Heiston

Phillip Jason Hensley

Zackary Ryan Hensley

Kaylin Hickey

Sierra L. Higgins

Katrina Jocelyn Hill

Jasmine Rayne Holyfield

Amber Elizabeth Honeycutt

Casey Marie Honeycutt

Matthew Ray Hood

James Scott Hoskins

David J. Howard

Skylee Oneal Howard

Chasity Amanda Hubbard

Kaylei Maddison Ingram

Amber M. Irvin

Jacob Tyler Isaac

Jesse Isaiah Ison

Kayla James

Breanna Johnson

Shannon Michele Johnson

Ashley R. Jones

Jonathan Jones

Kathy Jones

Maggie Ann Jones

Wesley Clark Jones

William Ray Jones

Makenzie Shae Lawson

Shane Alexander Lawson

Mackenzie Hope Lay

Candace Renee Leach

Gavin Eric Leach

James Isaac Lefevers

Hope D. Lemar

Kaylee Drucilla Leslie

Brittany Long

Hannah Mccullough

Jarrett Scott McKenzie

Aislinn Brooke Middleton

Natalie Jade Middleton

Chantel Marie Miller

Emilee Grace Miller

Jacob W. Miller

Jamie Darlene Mills

Michael Lee Mills

Ashley Miracle

Gracie Jo Elizabeth Miracle

Bethany Ann Mitchell

Jeremiah Lee Moore

Phillip Ryan Moore

Ashley Nicole Morris

Kaylee Ann Mullins

Hayle Muse

Bethany Leann Napier

Mercury Dean Nelson

Toni Saranda Nierengarten

Landon Reese Owens

Letha A. Partin

Nikiben P. Patel

Allison Kaye Pendleton

Destiny Alexis Planck

Jonathan Arvon Potter

Brittney Danielle Prater

Hannah Rose Price

Cassidy Prince

Dalton T. Reynolds

Alexis Cheyenne Richardson

Cameron K. Rose

Emilia Paige Rose

Jerrick Preston Rose

Lauren Tenay Rose

Giles Garrett Saylor

Madison Shea Saylor

Frederick Alan Shoemaker

Emma Grace Smith

Jacob Duran Sparkman

Johnathan Michael Sproles

Elizabeth Ann Stamper

Dalton Chase Stepp

Mariah Stewart

Tristen Mikela Strunk

Jessica Nichole Sulfridge

Mallory Paige Taylor

Dominique Lache Thomas

Savannah Grace Thornsberry

Makenna Shae Tolliver

Patricia Ann Vandagriff

Jayden M. Ward

Madilyn Elizabeth Watson

Teresa A. Webb

Toni Laray Whitaker

Alisha Lynn Williams

Thompson Williams

Katelyn Alexandria Wilson

 

