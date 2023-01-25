Cumberland, KY – Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) has released its Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester. This list recognizes Southeast students from all five campuses who were enrolled full time in college-level coursework and who earned a 3.5-3.9 GPA for the semester. (Students who earned a 4.0 appear on the President’s List.)
“I am proud of these outstanding students,” said Southeast President Vic Adams. “Making the Dean’s List is impressive, especially during the uncertainty of the recent health crisis. Our students have shown grit—the persistence and perseverance to be successful.”
Dylan Ace Adams
Michael Alexander Adams
Bethany Adkins
Alyssa N. Alred
Haley Marie Anderson
Robert Lee Anderson
Mataya Coriann Ausmus
Brooklyn Vanna Bailey
Tiffany Ann Baker
Mary Elizabeth Ball
Marisa Nicole Barger
Frances Denise Bargo
Megan Michelle Barton
James Perry Begley
Hayden Ryan Bentley
Kaylee Grace Bentley
Michelle Derae Bentley
Hannah F. Beverly
Alli E. Blanton
James Waylon Blevins
Kali Briann Blevins
Morgan Grace Blevins
Delilah Marie Boggs
Kayla Nichole Bolin
Raelyn Marie Brakke
Kasandra Danielle Branson
Michele Elaine Bretz
Adam David Brewer
Bailey Love Brock
Courtney C. Brock
Emma Olivia Brock
Stephanie Nicole Brock
Judy Marie Broughton
Zachery Broughton
Jasmine Nicole Brown
Mackenzie Lea Brown
Cassidy Joellen Browning
Chloe Paige Burchett
Selena Leeann Burchfield
Abigail Grace Caldwell
Hayden Blake Callebs
Gracie L. Calloway
Brandon Caleb Campbell
Grace E. Carter
Kennedy P. Carter
Caitlin Rose Caudill
Christopher G. Caudill
Ginger Lynn Clark
Jasmine Sierra Clouse
Autumn Cheyenne Cobb
Carrie Michael-Jo Cochran
David Evan Cochran
Jacob Allen Cooper
Hailey A. Coots
Natasha L. Cornett
Kyla Lorielle Couch
Kayleigh Cox
Kirsten Makayla Cox
Nicholas Christian Cox
Chelsea Nycole Craig
Caitlin Crockett
Savanna Nicole Daniels
Jessica Jean Daulton
Jessica Davenport
Alyssa Paige Day
Hannah Marie Day
Caitlin Marie Defevers
Amanda Elliott
Abbey Enix
Amaiya Teshoynce Flanary
Emily Michelle Fleenor
Braydyn Tylar Fleming
Jason Colt Fleming
Makenna Leann Franks
Olivia Madison Frazier
Olivia Fuson
Andrew Thomas Gambrel
Holly Elizabeth Gambrel
Kayla Chantal Garland
Purlina Sue Gibson
Samantha Ruth Gilbert
Hannah Grace-Nicole Gray
James M. Gray
Krista Gregory
Jennifer L. Griffin
James Garrett Halcomb
Hannah Nicole Hall
Kirkland Hall
Kallie Nicole Hatfield
Marissa Laney Hatfield
Myranda Rachel Hatfield
William Hatfield
Richard Hayes
Destiny Renee Heiston
Phillip Jason Hensley
Zackary Ryan Hensley
Kaylin Hickey
Sierra L. Higgins
Katrina Jocelyn Hill
Jasmine Rayne Holyfield
Amber Elizabeth Honeycutt
Casey Marie Honeycutt
Matthew Ray Hood
James Scott Hoskins
David J. Howard
Skylee Oneal Howard
Chasity Amanda Hubbard
Kaylei Maddison Ingram
Amber M. Irvin
Jacob Tyler Isaac
Jesse Isaiah Ison
Kayla James
Breanna Johnson
Shannon Michele Johnson
Ashley R. Jones
Jonathan Jones
Kathy Jones
Maggie Ann Jones
Wesley Clark Jones
William Ray Jones
Makenzie Shae Lawson
Shane Alexander Lawson
Mackenzie Hope Lay
Candace Renee Leach
Gavin Eric Leach
James Isaac Lefevers
Hope D. Lemar
Kaylee Drucilla Leslie
Brittany Long
Hannah Mccullough
Jarrett Scott McKenzie
Aislinn Brooke Middleton
Natalie Jade Middleton
Chantel Marie Miller
Emilee Grace Miller
Jacob W. Miller
Jamie Darlene Mills
Michael Lee Mills
Ashley Miracle
Gracie Jo Elizabeth Miracle
Bethany Ann Mitchell
Jeremiah Lee Moore
Phillip Ryan Moore
Ashley Nicole Morris
Kaylee Ann Mullins
Hayle Muse
Bethany Leann Napier
Mercury Dean Nelson
Toni Saranda Nierengarten
Landon Reese Owens
Letha A. Partin
Nikiben P. Patel
Allison Kaye Pendleton
Destiny Alexis Planck
Jonathan Arvon Potter
Brittney Danielle Prater
Hannah Rose Price
Cassidy Prince
Dalton T. Reynolds
Alexis Cheyenne Richardson
Cameron K. Rose
Emilia Paige Rose
Jerrick Preston Rose
Lauren Tenay Rose
Giles Garrett Saylor
Madison Shea Saylor
Frederick Alan Shoemaker
Emma Grace Smith
Jacob Duran Sparkman
Johnathan Michael Sproles
Elizabeth Ann Stamper
Dalton Chase Stepp
Mariah Stewart
Tristen Mikela Strunk
Jessica Nichole Sulfridge
Mallory Paige Taylor
Dominique Lache Thomas
Savannah Grace Thornsberry
Makenna Shae Tolliver
Patricia Ann Vandagriff
Jayden M. Ward
Madilyn Elizabeth Watson
Teresa A. Webb
Toni Laray Whitaker
Alisha Lynn Williams
Thompson Williams
Katelyn Alexandria Wilson
